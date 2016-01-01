See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Steven Larson, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Larson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Larson works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 272-8664

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Steven Larson, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • English
  • 1801974076
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Wilford Hall Medical Center/Brooke Army Medical Center
  • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
  • RUSH UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Larson works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Larson’s profile.

Dr. Larson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

