Dr. Steven Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Larson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-8664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
About Dr. Steven Larson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1801974076
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center/Brooke Army Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.