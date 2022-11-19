Dr. Lane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
- 1 19 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 525-1234
- 2 381 Hopmeadow St Ste 304, Simsbury, CT 06070 Directions (860) 651-4358
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listened intently to my concerns and questions. Explained his views and reasoning on a level that I was able to understand. No nonsense methodology to rule out the typical “Dr. Google” theories and identify the actual underlying issues. After appointments with other “Speciality Providers” it was a relief to receive real answers to a persistent two year health problem. I have been told that “Dr.s practice medicine”, to the best of their abilities to provide for their patients. Dr. Lane “Knows Medicine”. I am so lucky to have found his office when I was about to give up and just try to live with my situation like so many of us end up doing. Thank You So Much Dr. Lane. My Very Best, “The Levofloxacin Guy”
About Dr. Steven Lane, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1477546018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
