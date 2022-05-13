See All Gastroenterologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Steven Landau, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Landau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Landau works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway
    15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia
Diabetes Type 2
Heart Disease
Achalasia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gout
Headache
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impedance Testing
Influenza (Flu)
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
pH Probe
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Screening Colonoscopy
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing
Acid Reflux Surgery
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dry Eyes
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Expert Pathology Opinion
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Infections
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis C
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Meckel's Diverticulum
Medication Management
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 13, 2022
    Dr. Landau was very professional and pleasant. Talked to me a very long time and listened to my problems. Began instructions for me to become healthy again. Called me at home after tests to make sure I understand what was going on not once but twice. This was my first visit and absolutely will have him as my gastroenterologist.
    June Amato — May 13, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Landau, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1518975291
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Bronx Municipal Hosp
    Internship
    • Abraham Jacobi Hosp Einstei|Bronx Municipal Hosp
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landau works at ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Landau’s profile.

    Dr. Landau has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Landau speaks French, German, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

