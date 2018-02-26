Dr. Steven Lancaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lancaster, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lancaster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.
Locations
-
1
Joi Baptist Beaches1577 Roberts Dr Ste 225, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 241-1204
-
2
Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute410 Jacksonville Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 241-1204
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would only let Dr. Lancaster do my knee replacement surgery and waited until my insurance changed to allow me to return to Dr. Lancaster once again. He is the best! He and his staff are professional, warm and caring. I am currently 3 weeks post-op and enjoying my new knee. I recommend Beaches Baptist and their joint camp as well. If you are undecided on which physician at least make an appointment with Dr. Lancaster and judge for yourself. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Steven Lancaster, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancaster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lancaster accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lancaster has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lancaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancaster.
