Dr. Steven Lammers, MD

Psychiatry
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Lammers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Lammers works at Steven P Lammers PC in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawthorn Counseling Group
    977 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 102, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 549-1023
  2. 2
    Presence Behavioral Health
    71 Waukegan Rd Ste 900, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 493-3575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 28, 2022
    I think he is a very good very competent doctor, who I have been going to for years. My last psychiatrist retired and recommended him so I had been going to him ever since. I think it’s hilarious that the guy above didn’t get the joke about the no whining allowed. My old boss had the same sign in her office. It’s a joke you goof it’s a joke. What is sourpuss.
    Great doctor — Nov 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Lammers, MD
    About Dr. Steven Lammers, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184600462
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chicago Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lammers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lammers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lammers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lammers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lammers has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lammers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lammers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lammers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lammers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lammers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.