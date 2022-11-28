Overview

Dr. Steven Lammers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Lammers works at Steven P Lammers PC in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.