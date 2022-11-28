Dr. Steven Lammers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lammers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lammers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Lammers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Lammers works at
Locations
-
1
Hawthorn Counseling Group977 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 102, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 549-1023
-
2
Presence Behavioral Health71 Waukegan Rd Ste 900, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 493-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is a very good very competent doctor, who I have been going to for years. My last psychiatrist retired and recommended him so I had been going to him ever since. I think it’s hilarious that the guy above didn’t get the joke about the no whining allowed. My old boss had the same sign in her office. It’s a joke you goof it’s a joke. What is sourpuss.
About Dr. Steven Lammers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184600462
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Med Sch
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lammers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lammers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lammers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lammers works at
Dr. Lammers has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lammers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lammers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lammers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lammers, there are benefits to both methods.