Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Lamb, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lamb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Lamb works at
Locations
Urology Partners LLC, Cleveland, OH18099 Lorain Ave Ste 141, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 941-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
A great and caring doctor. I have been a patient of his for many years. He is all the things a great doctor should be. I have complete trust in his care and consider him one of the best doctors I've ever encountered.
About Dr. Steven Lamb, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
