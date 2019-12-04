Overview

Dr. Steven Lamb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Lamb works at Urology Partners LLC, Cleveland, OH in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.