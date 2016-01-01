Dr. Lagrant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Lagrant, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lagrant, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY.
Dr. Lagrant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Joseph I Raj1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1807Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lagrant?
About Dr. Steven Lagrant, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1477540789
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagrant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagrant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagrant works at
Dr. Lagrant speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.