Dr. Steven Lafayette, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Lafayette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Lafayette works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Eye Surgery Center
    2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-5858
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Elm Kidneystone Center
    908 N Elm St Ste 115, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 321-9429

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Ultrasound, Eye
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Steven Lafayette, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770572679
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lafayette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafayette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lafayette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lafayette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafayette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafayette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafayette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafayette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

