Dr. Steven Lafayette, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lafayette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Dupage Eye Surgery Center2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 717-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Elm Kidneystone Center908 N Elm St Ste 115, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 321-9429
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lafayette is thorough, gives clear explanations and directions and is warm and friendly
About Dr. Steven Lafayette, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1770572679
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
