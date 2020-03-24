See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Steven Laband, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Laband, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Samaritan Hlth Svcs/Good Sa

Dr. Laband works at Arizona Gynecology Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Paradise Valley, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Kelly H Roy, MD, PC
    10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 418-7031
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2020
    Dr. Laband recently performed an outpatient surgery for me and made it a positive experience. Beforehand, he took time to explain the procedure, made sure to answer all my questions and I never felt like he was in a rush to move on to the next patient. He is a highly competent surgeon and as a result of the procedure I feel good as new! The follow up appointment in his office after surgery was helpful too. I can't recommend Dr. Laband highly enough...he's a kind person, has a wonderful bedside manner at the office and the hospital and is an all around great gynecologist!
    About Dr. Steven Laband, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780672493
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Samaritan Hlth Svcs/Good Sa
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Laband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laband has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Laband. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laband.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

