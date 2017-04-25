See All Podiatrists in Arcadia, CA
Overview

Dr. Steven La, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. La works at Optum-Arcadia in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Downey, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Medical Grp
    450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 462-1884
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Airport Plaza
    4910 Airport Plaza Dr Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 429-2473
  3. 3
    Downey Office
    8311 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 923-4911
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 25, 2017
    Dr. La was the first podiatrist out of many I saw to show compassion and listen to me. He was the first to order an MRI and help me with my accessory navicular. After removing my accessory navicular bone in surgery, he followed up with a personal phone call. He is very friendly and a great doctor.
    Leo Garcia in Los Angeles, CA — Apr 25, 2017
    About Dr. Steven La, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912346099
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.