Dr. Steven La, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven La, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Airport Plaza4910 Airport Plaza Dr Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 429-2473
Downey Office8311 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 923-4911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. La was the first podiatrist out of many I saw to show compassion and listen to me. He was the first to order an MRI and help me with my accessory navicular. After removing my accessory navicular bone in surgery, he followed up with a personal phone call. He is very friendly and a great doctor.
About Dr. Steven La, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
