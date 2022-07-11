See All Cardiologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Steven Kutalek, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kutalek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University Hospital

Dr. Kutalek works at Regional Electrophysiology Associates in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Darby, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Langhorne Physician Services-cicc
    1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 400, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 757-7212
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Cardiology At Darby
    1503 Lansdowne Ave Ste 3001, Darby, PA 19023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 757-7212
  3. 3
    Regional Electrophysiology Associates
    2701 Holme Ave Ste 105, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 757-7212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nazareth Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Treatment frequency



Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 11, 2022
    In my pacemaker procedure. And was very caring. I'm asked if I had any questions before he started
    Jennifer.L. — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Kutalek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730137258
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    • Med Coll Penn Affil Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kutalek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutalek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kutalek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kutalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kutalek has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutalek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutalek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutalek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutalek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutalek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

