Overview

Dr. Steven Kurtz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kurtz works at Las Vegas Urology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.