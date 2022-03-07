Dr. Steven Kunkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kunkes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Kunkes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Cardiac Specialists1305 Post Rd Ste Ll, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-2000
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
I have been in the care of Dr. Kunkes for several years. He is and always has been a caring doctor. One who quickly relieves the stress you may have in awaiting test results—he gets them to you quickly. He is thorough and easy to talk with. He listens patiently to any questions you may have. Thank you, Dr. Kunkes. I am very happy to be your patient!
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1437154242
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Cornell University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
