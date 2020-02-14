Dr. Steven Kulik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kulik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kulik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Kulik works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialist of Maryland at GBMC6565 N Charles St Ste 606, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3838
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialist of Maryland at GBMC6569 N Charles St Ste 705, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulik?
My husband fell on ice January 2020.He went to GBMC as an emergency. Dr Kulik explained to us that there was a severe break on the ankle. Surgery was performed on Saturday. Dr Kulick is very kind and personable. He explained everything to us while showing the X-ray. We realized from the beginning it would be a long recovery and trusted Dr Kulick advice. I would highly recommend this surgeon to anyone needing foot surgery
About Dr. Steven Kulik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316925662
Education & Certifications
- Foot and Ankle Fellowship University Of Texas At Houston
- William Beaumont Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Stetson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulik works at
Dr. Kulik has seen patients for Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.