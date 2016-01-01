See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Steven Kronowitz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Steven Kronowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Hosp|Mt Sinai Hosp &amp;amp; MC

Dr. Kronowitz works at Houston Colon - Binz in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Kronowitz Plastic Surgery
    1200 Binz St Ste 380, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2124
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1154417236
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mt Sinai Hosp|Mt Sinai Hosp &amp;amp;amp; MC
  • Plastic Surgery
