Dr. Steven Kronlage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kronlage, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Locations
-
1
The Hand Center at FBJS4012 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 916-8480Tuesday7:30am - 11:30amThursday7:30am - 11:30am
-
2
Steven C. Kronlage, MD PA1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8480Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Pensacola Office825 E Burgess Rd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 916-8480
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kronlage is a very skilled surgeon...I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Kronlage, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861585986
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Mc/Mass Gen Hosp
- Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
