Overview

Dr. Steven Kraker, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Kraker works at SHMG Neurosurgery - Holland in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.