Dr. Steven Kraker, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kraker, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Kraker works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Sleep Disorders Dme - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He listened well. Thorough examination. Knowlegeable. Inspired confidence. Pleased.
About Dr. Steven Kraker, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457391583
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
