Dr. Steven Koziol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Koziol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Koziol works at
Locations
Centra Medical Group Urology Center - Langhorne Road2542 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-5297
Centra Health Inc1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-5297
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-5297
Surgery Center of Lynchburg2401 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-5297
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koziol is the best. He did my prostrate biopsy and my Spaceoar in preparation for prostrate cancer radiation /no side effects or complications whatsoever Would highly recommend him and team centra????
About Dr. Steven Koziol, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124047212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koziol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koziol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koziol works at
Dr. Koziol has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koziol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koziol. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koziol.
