See All Urologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD

Urology
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Kowalsky works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Trenton, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paras Shah, MD
Dr. Paras Shah, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD
4.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. David Patterson, MD
Dr. David Patterson, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology - Dearborn
    18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 315, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 271-0066
  2. 2
    Michigan Urology
    2128 W JEFFERSON AVE, Trenton, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 676-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Overactive Bladder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalsky?

    Nov 05, 2016
    Have been a patient of Dr. Kowalsky for more than 25 years. He's removed my kidney and has treated me for prostate issues as well. His expertise and knowledge are exceptional.
    Michael in Trenton, MI — Nov 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kowalsky to family and friends

    Dr. Kowalsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kowalsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063426757
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kowalsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.