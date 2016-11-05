Dr. Kowalsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD
Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Michigan Institute of Urology - Dearborn18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 315, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 271-0066
Michigan Urology2128 W JEFFERSON AVE, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 676-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Priority Health
Have been a patient of Dr. Kowalsky for more than 25 years. He's removed my kidney and has treated me for prostate issues as well. His expertise and knowledge are exceptional.
About Dr. Steven Kowalsky, MD
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
