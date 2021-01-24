Dr. Steven Koukol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koukol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Koukol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Koukol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside, Columbus Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Koukol works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic10060 Regency Cir, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Center Pcthe111 S 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
The Urology Center, PC304 N 179th St Ste 206, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 397-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very excellent patient skills--very patient and detailed explanations and excellent results with several procedures including one surgical in the hospital. Excellent Dr and would reccomend him to anyone looking for skill and compassion in their caregiver
About Dr. Steven Koukol, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760484059
Education & Certifications
- Wv University Urol Dept
- University Nebraska Mc
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koukol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koukol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koukol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koukol works at
Dr. Koukol has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koukol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Koukol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koukol.
