Dr. Steven Kosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kosa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas Med Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Kosa works at
Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Neurology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosa?
I've seen Dr. Kosa 2-3 times about migraines I've had for over 50 years. He talks and listens to me - a rarity these days. He's thorough when he explains things and I never feel like he's rushing me. I like Dr. Kosa very much and highly recommend him to anyone and everyone who has migraines because there are drugs out there now that really help and of course, Dr. Kosa will help you.
About Dr. Steven Kosa, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700895083
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Kansas Med Center
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kosa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosa works at
Dr. Kosa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.