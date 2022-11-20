See All Neurologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Steven Kosa, MD

Neurology
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Kosa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas Med Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Kosa works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meritas Health Neurology
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 20, 2022
    I've seen Dr. Kosa 2-3 times about migraines I've had for over 50 years. He talks and listens to me - a rarity these days. He's thorough when he explains things and I never feel like he's rushing me. I like Dr. Kosa very much and highly recommend him to anyone and everyone who has migraines because there are drugs out there now that really help and of course, Dr. Kosa will help you.
    Donna Arnett — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Kosa, MD

    • Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1700895083
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Graduate School Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • University Of Kansas Med Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosa works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kosa’s profile.

    Dr. Kosa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

