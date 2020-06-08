See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Rogers, AR
Dr. Steven Kory, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Kory, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cheyenne County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West and Phillips County Health Systems.

Dr. Kory works at Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health in Rogers, AR with other offices in Iola, KS and Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health
    2000 S Promenade Blvd Ste 201, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 427-7722
  2. 2
    Allen County Regional Hospital
    3066 N Kentucky St, Iola, KS 66749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 365-1280
  3. 3
    Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health
    3600 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 427-7722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cheyenne County Hospital
  • Freeman Hospital West
  • Phillips County Health Systems

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 08, 2020
    Dr Kory is a gentle man easy to talk to. He is extremely knowledgable of his profession and up to speed on all new medications and techniques. He is very protective of his patients as well as his staff. I highly recommend him, he's outstanding in his field.
    Brenda — Jun 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kory, MD
    About Dr. Steven Kory, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467489450
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kory has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kory. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

