Dr. Steven Kory, MD
Dr. Steven Kory, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cheyenne County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West and Phillips County Health Systems.
Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health2000 S Promenade Blvd Ste 201, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 427-7722
Allen County Regional Hospital3066 N Kentucky St, Iola, KS 66749 Directions (620) 365-1280
Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health3600 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (479) 427-7722
- Cheyenne County Hospital
- Freeman Hospital West
- Phillips County Health Systems
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Kory is a gentle man easy to talk to. He is extremely knowledgable of his profession and up to speed on all new medications and techniques. He is very protective of his patients as well as his staff. I highly recommend him, he's outstanding in his field.
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Kory has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kory. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kory.
