Overview

Dr. Steven Kooperman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Kooperman works at Northwest Womens Consultants in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Fibroids and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.