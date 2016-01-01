Dr. Steven Kolnes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kolnes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Kolnes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC.
Dr. Kolnes works at
Locations
-
1
Montague Dental Excellence995 Montague Expy, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 385-9752
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolnes?
About Dr. Steven Kolnes, DDS
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Norwegian and Spanish
- 1841309507
Education & Certifications
- Valley Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolnes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kolnes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kolnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolnes works at
Dr. Kolnes speaks Norwegian and Spanish.
327 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.