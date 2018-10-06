Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their fellowship with Yale University
Dr. Kolenik works at
Locations
-
1
The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 810-4151
-
2
Stamford Office1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 975-1112
-
3
Milford Office233 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-3435
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Polite, efficient, knowledgeable. Well done surgery.
About Dr. Steven Kolenik, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
