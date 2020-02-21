See All Ophthalmologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Steven Koenig, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Koenig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Koenig works at Eye Institute Medical Coll WI in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Corneal Ulcer and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Froedtert Eye Institute Pharmacy
    925 N 87TH ST, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 955-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Ulcer
Keratoconus
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Ulcer
Keratoconus

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 21, 2020
    Was very pleased with the outcome of my cataract surgeries. Dr Koenig was very professional and explained everything in detail. He has a wonderful staff that works with him at both his office and in the surgery center.
    Mary — Feb 21, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Koenig, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477504868
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Mary Hitchcock Ho
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koenig works at Eye Institute Medical Coll WI in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Koenig’s profile.

    Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Corneal Ulcer and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

