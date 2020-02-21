Dr. Steven Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Koenig, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Koenig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Locations
Froedtert Eye Institute Pharmacy925 N 87TH ST, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 955-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was very pleased with the outcome of my cataract surgeries. Dr Koenig was very professional and explained everything in detail. He has a wonderful staff that works with him at both his office and in the surgery center.
About Dr. Steven Koenig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477504868
Education & Certifications
- La State University
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Dartmouth Mary Hitchcock Ho
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Corneal Ulcer and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koenig speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.