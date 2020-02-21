Overview

Dr. Steven Koenig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Koenig works at Eye Institute Medical Coll WI in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Corneal Ulcer and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.