Overview

Dr. Steven Kobren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny - Health Science Center At Brooklyn, College of Medicine, Brooklyn Ny and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kobren works at NYU Langone Great Neck Medical in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.