Dr. Steven Kobren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kobren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kobren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny - Health Science Center At Brooklyn, College of Medicine, Brooklyn Ny and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kobren works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Great Neck Medical488 Great Neck Rd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-6747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobren?
just saw the doc-he knows his stuff.Figured my problem out fast, prescribed medication, Im better in 2 days!Took me on time, office staff was great and compassionate. Runs like a well oiled machine. They notified me with all my test results in less than 24 hours. I had a few questions- got an email response and a personal call from them quickly. was not used to this level of care and concern. Switched all my healthcare to him.
About Dr. Steven Kobren, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1275525446
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Cardiovascular Diseases
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Suny - Health Science Center At Brooklyn, College of Medicine, Brooklyn Ny
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobren works at
Dr. Kobren has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kobren speaks Hebrew, Italian, Korean, Russian and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.