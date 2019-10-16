Overview

Dr. Steven Kobetz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Kobetz works at Neuro Science Consultants LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.