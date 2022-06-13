See All Otolaryngologists in Orinda, CA
Dr. Steven Kmucha, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Kmucha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orinda, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kmucha works at Kanwar S. Kelley, M.D. in Orinda, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA and Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Allergic Rhinitis and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kanwar S. Kelley, M.D.
    77 Moraga Way Ste G, Orinda, CA 94563 (510) 483-3565
    909 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109 (415) 474-7900
    1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 604, Daly City, CA 94015 (650) 756-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Petaluma Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis
Pharyngitis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 13, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Kmucha's for many years. He has always been respectful and extremely informative. He always explains everything in detail and helps me understand and share in the decisions about my care. He has improved my health and my quality of life. He is the best doctor if you want to understand your body and your health and if you want to share in your own care.
    Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Kmucha, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1568411429
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University School Med Hospital Of St Jude
    • Yale University School Of Med
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
