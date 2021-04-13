Dr. Steven Klumb, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klumb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Klumb, DPM
Dr. Steven Klumb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX.
United Regional Physicians Group1518 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-5400
- United Regional Health Care System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Outstanding encounter where I discussed multiple health issues I was concerned with. Dr Klumb expertly alienated my concerns and provided phone follow ups after incident. I will definitely and already have referred two individuals to Dr. Klumb for medical support and care. Highly positive reviews!
Dr. Klumb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klumb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klumb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klumb has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klumb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Klumb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klumb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klumb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klumb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.