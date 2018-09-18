Dr. Steven Klomp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klomp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Klomp, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Klomp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Klomp works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Utah Plastic Surgery652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-3670
-
2
Dixie Regional Medical Center1380 E Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klomp recently completed surgery on me. He values a patient’s input and is a wonderful listener. The end result far exceeded what I expected. — exceptional! THANK YOU! Dr. Klomp! Many thanks to his staff as well; they were always kind and caring.
About Dr. Steven Klomp, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
