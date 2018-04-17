Dr. Steven Klepps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klepps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Klepps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Klepps, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pioneer Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Dr. Klepps works at
Locations
-
1
Ortho Montana2900 12th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 237-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pioneer Medical Center
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klepps?
He is awesome! Could not be happier!!
About Dr. Steven Klepps, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1467488387
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, Ny
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Washington University/ Barnes Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Carroll College, Helena Montana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klepps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klepps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klepps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klepps works at
Dr. Klepps has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klepps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klepps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klepps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klepps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klepps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.