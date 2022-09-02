Overview

Dr. Steven Klein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Ascension Medical Group - West Bloomfield Family Practice in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.