Overview

Dr. Steven Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Steven S Klein MD PC in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.