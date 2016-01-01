Dr. Steven Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Steven S Klein MD PC150 Lockwood Ave Ste 36, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 633-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
About Dr. Steven Klein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1194884361
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.