Dr. Steven Kitay, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kitay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-2000
Hampton Roads Eye Associates-oyster Point11800 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 643-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing. I can see now! So very kind and the staff. Are stellar!
About Dr. Steven Kitay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760452809
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitay has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.