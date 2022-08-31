See All General Dentists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Steven Kishter, MD

Dentistry
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Kishter, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kishter works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville) in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville)
    14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 330, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3404
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Bethesda)
    10401 Old Georgetown Rd Ste 206, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3406
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Comprehensive Dental Exam
VELscope® Vx System
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation
Comprehensive Dental Exam
VELscope® Vx System
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Comprehensive Dental Exam Chevron Icon
VELscope® Vx System Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT) Chevron Icon
Coronectomy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carrington
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DentaQuest
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 31, 2022
    I've had several bad dental appointments with other doctors in the past but Dr. Kishter was wonderful and has completely changed my opinion about the entire dental process. He was quick, gentle, and made sure I was completely numb.
    L. D. — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kishter, MD
    About Dr. Steven Kishter, MD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558667980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute In Bethesda, Maryland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kishter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kishter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kishter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kishter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

