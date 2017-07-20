Overview

Dr. Steven Kirschner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumberland, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nordestana (UNNE) and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Kirschner works at Northern RI Allergy and Asthma Center in Cumberland, RI with other offices in North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Reflux Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.