Dr. Steven Kinsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Kinsey works at South Baldwin Surgical Associates in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.