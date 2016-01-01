Dr. Steven King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven King, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven King, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Center For Behavioral Health725 Boardman Canfield Rd Ste D, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 783-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven King, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1609971084
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
