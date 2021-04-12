Overview

Dr. Steven Kindsvater, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Kindsvater works at HEART GROUP in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.