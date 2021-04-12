Dr. Steven Kindsvater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindsvater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kindsvater, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kindsvater, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Kindsvater works at
Locations
1
Heart Group4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 340, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6100
2
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Group Frisco8000 Warren Pkwy Ste 104, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-6500
3
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial12505 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 764-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kindsvater?
Dr Kindsvater is very knowledgeable and undestands the seriousness of the patient. He is Kind as his name and gives enough time to listen the concern I would highly recommend him if you want to save your life from heart complications
About Dr. Steven Kindsvater, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindsvater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindsvater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindsvater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindsvater has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindsvater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindsvater. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindsvater.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kindsvater can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.