Dr. Steven Kin, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Kin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Oakland Rehabilitation Associates Pllc2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2130, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 853-2383
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 668-1104MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steven Kin Is THE VERY BEST DOCTOR I have consulted for my recent respiratory issues. I have seen a total of 4 other doctors including a Pulmonologist , but to have someone LISTENED WELL enough to give me the correct treatment is hard to come by. Most of the other doctors did not take the time nor take my complaints seriously to prescribed the right medicine, I ended up suffering for months longer than necessary. I highly highly recommend Dr Kin and I can not thank him enough! Saved my life!
About Dr. Steven Kin, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Otolaryngic Allergy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kin has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kin speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kin.
