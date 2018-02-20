Dr. Steven Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kim, MD
Dr. Steven Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Central Jersey Kidney CenterD5 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 432-7400
Monroe Township Dialysis298 Applegarth Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 409-4259
Children S Specialized Hospital Outpatient Center At East Brunswick629 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 238-1909
Shoprite Phcy Dept #5532909 Washington Rd, Parlin, NJ 08859 Directions (732) 316-4960
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
First class doctor, well regarded. He has taken care of him pre and post transplant. My brother recommend him because he is well respected by the nursing staff at the dialysis clinic. Its easy to see why, he is very through and understanding.
About Dr. Steven Kim, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1457435646
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
