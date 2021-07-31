Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kiefer works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiefer performed surgery on my father a week ago. I found him to be caring, patient & clearly explained what to expect post surgically. My other family members who met him felt the same. My father is 87. Outcome was excellent.
About Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336144302
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kiefer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kiefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiefer works at
Dr. Kiefer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiefer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiefer.
