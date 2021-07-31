Overview

Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Kiefer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

