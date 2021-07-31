See All Neurosurgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (55)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Kiefer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 55 ratings
Patient Ratings (55)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(28)
Specialties

• Neurosurgery
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336144302
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Kiefer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kiefer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kiefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kiefer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Kiefer’s profile.

Dr. Kiefer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiefer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiefer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

