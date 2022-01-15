Dr. Steven Keys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Keys, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Keys, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.

Locations
Steven Keys MD23461 S Pointe Dr Ste 375, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 244-4224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely phenomenal doctor. Been seeing Dr Keys for a few years now for anxiety. Have never met a psychiatrist (or possibly any other doctor) who seems to care this much about their patients. He is extremely thorough and responsive. He doesn't just write prescriptions but actually spends time with you and tries to help you get better. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Steven Keys, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962575332
Education & Certifications
- Neurps Hosp-Ucla
- UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCLA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keys has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keys.
