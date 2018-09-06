Overview

Dr. Steven Kester, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kester works at Urology Center Of Florida in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.