Dr. Steven Kester, MD

Urology
3.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Kester, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Kester works at Urology Center Of Florida in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Center of Florida PA
    550 SW 3rd St Ste 305, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 941-3333
    Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych
    6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 941-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Sep 06, 2018
    Dr. Kester is a great doctor with a wonderful personality, unfortunately he has a office staff that isn't that great about taking messages, calling in prescriptions, etc...Has to get a lot better....Ask for Joe the office manager...
    — Sep 06, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Kester, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1033265723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kester has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

