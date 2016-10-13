Overview

Dr. Steven Kessler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Kessler works at Plaza Surgery G.p. in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.