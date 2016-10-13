Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Kessler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Plaza Surgery G.p.979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4396
Tennessee River Physicians Pllc1751 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 680-8700
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4830
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband was referred to Dr. Kessler. The office staff was very kind and professional. We were seen within 5 minutes of our appt. time. We found Dr. Kessler to be pleasant and professional. He scheduled a colonoscopy for my husband. The colonoscopy was scheduled at Erlanger and the staff there was also great. The results of the colonoscopy was explained in detail. I would highly recommend this Doctor and his staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
