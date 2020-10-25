See All Cardiologists in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. Steven Kernis, MD

Cardiology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Kernis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Kernis works at Premier Heart in Turnersville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Premier Heart
    151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 105, Turnersville, NJ 08012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 25, 2020
Dr. Kernis is an understanding professional - extremely thorough in his discussions and doesn't mind repeating answers to my questions.
Carol R. — Oct 25, 2020
About Dr. Steven Kernis, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336103845
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mid America Heart Institute
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mayo Graduate School of Med.-Mayo Clinic
Residency
Internship
  • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
Internship
Medical Education
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Kernis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kernis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kernis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kernis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kernis works at Premier Heart in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kernis’s profile.

Dr. Kernis has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kernis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kernis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kernis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kernis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kernis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

