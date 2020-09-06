Dr. Steven Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Kelly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Aultman Hospital Psych.2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 453-4300
- 2 2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 600, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 453-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kelly made me and my husband very comfortable about having liver biopsy.He explained the whole procedure.Prep for the biopsy was very fast.Appt.on Friday procedure on Tuesday.
About Dr. Steven Kelly, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629086475
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Miami University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
