Overview

Dr. Steven Kelly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Community Hospital in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.