Dr. Steven Kelley, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kelley, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Zachary, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Saint Elizabeth Hospital, The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center and Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Kelley works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Zachary, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Zachary (Old Scenic Hwy)
    20103 Old Scenic Hwy Ste 5, Zachary, LA 70791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Brittany Office
    5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-0933
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Elizabeth Hospital
  • The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
  • Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr. Kelley takes the time to listen. He cares about your overall health not just your heart.
    Dedria Williams — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Kelley, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922069103
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • St Louis University School Of Med
    • St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

