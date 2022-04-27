Dr. Steven Keilin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keilin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Keilin, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Keilin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Keilin works at
Locations
-
1
Jimmy A. Spivey, M.D1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3184
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keilin?
First time using the Emory system in April 2022 …. and was impressed with the communication, care, pre-op and day of, and follow-up. Dr Keilin really had a great way about leading the team of HC providers involved and explaining things in detail, but easy to understand. All the nurses, anesthesia professionals spoke to me, not at me. Highly recommend Dr Keilin - he made me feel relaxed and reassured with his bedside manner, knowledge and communication.
About Dr. Steven Keilin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023157179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keilin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keilin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keilin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keilin works at
Dr. Keilin has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastroparesis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keilin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Keilin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keilin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keilin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keilin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.